Obituary: Ronald Alan Reeves, 64, of Waco, Texas – formerly of Monroe

Ronald Alan Reeves, a resident of Waco, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Ron was born June 28, 1957, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was raised in Monroe, Georgia by his loving parents, Homer and Charlotte Reeves. Ron attended George Walton Academy in Monroe. He was active in theater and played on the basketball team. Ron went on to attend Middle Georgia College and then the University of Georgia. Ron graduated from UGA with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Ron was passionate about his career in radio. He worked for over 20 years as both a talented DJ and a program director.

Ron served two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a public affairs specialist for the Army Reserves. He used his skills in print, photo, and broadcast journalism to report on humanitarian efforts during the war. He also worked several years as a civilian employee for the Department of Defense in Afghanistan in public affairs.

Ron was well-loved by family and friends. He enjoyed meeting new people and maintaining old friendships. He loved talking with others, sharing stories, and laughter. He was creative and quick-witted. Ron was an avid guitar collector and music lover and appreciated classic cars. He was most proud of his two daughters and was devoted to their well-being.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, Homer Reeves, and his brother, Tim Reeves. He is survived by his two daughters, Katie Reeves of Anderson, South Carolina, and Meredith Reeves of Waco, Texas, and his mother Charlotte Reeves of Monroe, Georgia.

