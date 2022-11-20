Obituary: Ronald ‘Ron’ Edwin Lenway, 75, of Loganville

Ronald “Ron” Edwin Lenway passed away 10th November 2022 at his home in Loganville, GA. Arrangements are being made with the help of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Family will have a private Celebration of Life later.



Ron was born July 21, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He lived in Long Beach, California, for many years and joined the Marines in 1966- 1972. He proudly served his nation in the Vietnam War and has been an active Veteran in his Community. Ron attended Long Beach City College in 1968, graduating with an Arts degree.



Ron moved from Long Beach, CA to Loganville 21 years ago to marry Patricia Phillips.They have enjoyed their life together for the past 21 years in Loganville, GA.



He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his community of squires. Ron was an avid collector and enjoyed spending time looking for his next item to add to his collections. Those that had the pleasure of knowing Ron would describe him as one of the most loving, straight forward, honest man, who was also a man of integrity. Given the chance Ron would have the best conversations and always had a wealth of knowledge to share. Ron was most proud of being a Marine, Husband, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.



Ron is survived by his wife Patty Lenway, children Elaine McCann, James & Ana Steinbach, grandchildren Ethan, Hunter Steinbach, and Mallory Ratcliff, great grandchild Madison Ratcliff.



