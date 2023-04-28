Obituary: Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Mell Collins, 75, of Monroe

Ronald (Ronnie) Mell Collins, age 75 of Monroe, passed away on April 25, 2023. He was born on July 15, 1947 to the late L.D. Collins and the late Modean Johnson Collins. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Judy Croy Collins.

Surviving are, daughter and son in law, Audra and John Moody; sisters and brothers in law, Mary Ann and Gene Malcom, Judy Rouse, Debra and Earl Bryant and Pam and Paul Jenkins; grandchildren, Madison Moody, Anna Thomas, Krystal Kirkland and Austin Thomas and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.