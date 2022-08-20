Obituary: Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr., 82, of Monroe

Click or tap on the link above for a digital tribute to Royce Alvin Guillebeau jr.

Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr, age 82 of Monroe, GA passed away on August 16, 2022. He was born in Thomson, GA on June 2, 1940 to the late Royce Alvin Guillebeau Sr and the late Julia Newsome Guillebeau. He has joined his heavenly family which includes his sisters Carolyn Cook, Betty Sewell Parish and Janie May Guillebeau.

Surviving members of his family are wife Weebie Louise Guillebeau; sister Joe Ann Guillebeau; sister and brother-in-law Frances Doylene and Richard Corwin; son Royce Alvin Guillebeau III; son and daughter-in-law Randy & Linda Guillebeau; daughter and son-in-law Audra and Marion Adams.

Grandchildren and their spouses – Jessica & Joey Jones; Bo & Mary-Louise Guillebeau; Haley & Drew Dailey; Ryan & Misty Guillebeau; Ansley Guillebeau & Jose Espinoza.

Great Grandchildren Hadley Guillebeau; Charlie & Willow Dailey.

He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and by a countless number of lifelong friends who we count as family. He made friends in every walk of life, from his humble beginnings in Warrenton, GA throughout his successful career and in many hobbies and pursuits after.

“Big Al” was admired and beloved for many traits, including his wit, humor, humility, sincerity, work ethic and wisdom. He was a gifted student and athlete, valedictorian and MVP on the football team. Voted most likely to succeed, he went on to spend 35 years in the municipal bond and investment banking business as well as 36 years ranching in Walton County. He loved golf, cooking on the bbq, playing cards, an avid Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan, but most of all spending time with his community of family and friends.

Visitation was held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA on Friday, August 19th from 6 to 9 pm.

The Celebration of Life service was held at the Meadows Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 20th at 1 pm followed immediately by mausoleum entombmentl at Hill Haven in Monroe, GA.

Flowers are welcome but donations can also be made in his name to McCormick County Historical Commission at PO Box 425, McCormick, SC 29835. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

