Obituary: Ruth Elaine Williams, 83, of Monroe

Ruth Elaine Williams, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at Harmony Baptist Church, 1310 Harmony Church Road, Monroe, GA 30655 at 3 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023. Pastor Billy Storms officiated. Interment followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Earl Williams; daughters, Elaina Preston and Cristal Williams; grandson, Daniel Stephens; parents, Julius Weyman and Minnie Ruth (Conner) Adcock. She is survived by her children, Demmie Stephens of Madison, Quentin (Jane) Williams of TN, Tisha (Karl) Leonhardt of Monroe; grandchildren, Adam Dalton, Brian Dalton, D.J. Stephens, Heather Diehl, Austin Bray and Hannah Preston; 7 great-grandchildren.

The family received friends from 2 PM till 2:45 PM at Harmony Baptist Church prior to the service on Friday, February 17, 2023. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.