Obituary: Samuel Russell Lott Cowan, 37, of Loganville

Samuel Russell Lott Cowan passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of 37. He is survived by his parents, Allene Barbee Lott Cowan and Jimmy Cowan of Loganville, Georgia and two brothers, Solomon Cowan and David Cowan. He leaves behind a large extended family and countless friends.



Sam was an artist, writer, painter, inventor, animal whisperer, adventurer, and a natural leader. Gentle and strong, he was loved and respected and will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate a memorial tree or make a donation to The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration https://www.samhsa.gov.



