Obituary: Sanford ‘Tommy’ Thompson Vandiver, 83, of Good Hope

Sanford (Tommy) Thompson Vandiver, age 83 of Good Hope, passed away on March 26, 2024. He was born on August 6, 1940, to the late Evelyn Thompson Hamilton Vandiver and the late Sanford Webster Vandiver. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Nancy Jeffcoat Vandiver; and his son, the late Jeff Vandiver.

Surviving are, daughter and son in law, Jenny and Gordon Azar; daughter in law, Melissa Vandiver. Grandchildren Tanner Burke, Dawson Vandiver, and Carson Vandiver. Sisters Sandra Fisher, Cindy Vandiver, and Carey Lynn Stuckey, and Brothers Sterling Vandiver and Jim Vandiver.

A memorial service was held on Saturday March 30th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Walden officiating. Visitation was on Saturday March 30th from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Meadows Funeral Home.

