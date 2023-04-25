Obituary: Scott Davis, 64, of Monroe

Scott Davis, age 64 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family received friends from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Scott was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Davis, and parents, Buck and June Robinson. He is survived by his wife, Linda Davis of Monroe, GA; children, Dale and Amelia Davis of Loganville, GA, Brittany and Keith Perry of Monroe, GA, Lee Bentley of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, James Clinton, Elizabeth Clinton, Ethan Perry, Izzie Davis; sister, Marie Hargrove of Statham, GA; brothers, Dennis Yearta of Monroe, GA, Butch Robinson of Monroe, GA, Todd Robinson of Loganville, GA, Jace Robinson of Loganville, GA, Andrew Gum of Jefferson, GA, Matthew Gum of Kansas City, MO, Rick Hargrove of Buckhead, GA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.