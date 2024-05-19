Obituary: Sgt. Maj. Robin Webb Marshburn, 73, of Loganville

We bid farewell to Sergeant Major Robin Webb Mashburn, 73, who passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Loganville, GA. Robin was a highly decorated veteran who served in the Persian Gulf War and spent 26 years in the US Army.

Sergeant Major Mashburn was born on January 2, 1951 in Atlanta, GA to his parents George and Peggy Mashburn. When he was 19, Robin met Marcia Timms on a blind date; they immediately fell in love, were married in 1970 and celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary earlier this year. They never lost that loving feeling towards one another and were always on each other’s mind (embedded reference to two of their favorite songs).

After retiring from the US Army, Sergeant Major Mashburn continued his heart of service by serving in the prestigious Yaarab Legion of Honor for the Shriners, which was reserved for veterans of the US Military Armed Services. He served as a commander and treasurer of the Yaarab Legion and Fergus Lodge 135 in Loganville, GA.

Sergeant Major Mashburn had the heart of a servant, was a committed husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a brave and honorable soldier who knew and loved Jesus. He was a pillar of strength and a beacon of love for all!

He is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughter, Christy Navara (husband Dan and grandkids Chelsea and Zachary); son, Jody (wife Olivia and grandkids Morgan, Conley, and Evan); sisters, Mary Lynn Blankenship, Luann Deal and Teresa Myers, who each carry on his legacy of loving and serving others. Robin is preceded in death by his parents, George and Peggy Mashburn.

As per Robin’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

