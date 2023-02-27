Obituary: Sharon Beatrice Hall Hogan, 65, of Monroe

Sharon Beatrice Hall Hogan, age 65 of Monroe, passed away on February 21, 2023. She was born in Walton County on September 3, 1957 to the late Sarah Hollis Hall and the late Thomas Madison (Buddy) Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Jimmy Wayne Hogan.

Surviving are, daughter, Chasity Nicole Northcutt; sons, John Wayne Hogan and Eddie Nix; sisters, Linda Fields and Brenda (Deedie) Brown; brothers, James (Bubba) Hall and Gene Hall; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services were held on Friday February 24th at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. John King officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.