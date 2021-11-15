Obituary: Sharon ‘Jeannie’ Jeannine Ray, 68, of Loganville

Sharon “Jeannie” Jeannine Ray was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She left this world too soon on November 12, 2021 at the age of 68.



She was born to William Luther and Miriam Ray on September 02, 1953. After graduating from high school, she earned a Bachelors of Nursing from the University of South Carolina. In May of 1974, Sharon married Paul Privett. Together, they had 2 children: Jason & Jenine. In 1982, Sharon enlisted in the United States Air Force. During that time, she earned both a Masters in Hospital Administration and a Masters of Nursing in Anesthesia. In 1991, she served during Desert Storm. In 1999, she retired as a Major from the USAF.



Sharon loved spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren. She was a selfless woman who was dedicated to a career of helping others. She was a mother to all.



Sharon is survived by her children: Jason (Kasey) Privett and Jenine (Mike) Ottaway; grandchildren: Haiydon Netrefa, Jeremy Privett, Jentri Myers, and Jarrett Ottaway; sisters: Jacquelyn Ray, Jane Ray, and Jill (Jimmy) Schreiber, Cordiana “Dee Dee” Saportio; brother: John (Cindy) Hodges; a special uncle and aunt; and many nieces, nephews, and

cousins.



Sharon is predeceased by her parents, William Luther Ray and Miriam Hodges, a step father John Hodges, and a sister Joannie Ray.



A celebration of her life will take place November 20th, 2021, at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville, Georgia. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM, and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the church.



If you knew her, you loved her; if she knew you, she loved you.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.