Obituary: Shawn Dailey, 42, of Loganville

Shawn Dailey, age 42 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. No services have been planned at this time. Shawn served his community as a master plumber. He is survived by his parents, Clayton and Maxine (Jolley) Dailey; brother & sister-in-law, Mitchell and Trisha Dailey; significant other, Mary Marland; nephew, Emmitt Dailey; niece, Ellis Dailey; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

God saw you getting tired,

And a cure was not to be;

So he put his arms around you,

And whispered, “Come to me”.

With tearful eyes we watched you,

And saw you pass away;

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

