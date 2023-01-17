Obituary: Shawn Dailey, 42, of Loganville

Shawn Dailey, age 42 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. No services have been planned at this time. Shawn served his community as a master plumber. He is survived by his parents, Clayton and Maxine (Jolley) Dailey; brother & sister-in-law, Mitchell and Trisha Dailey; significant other, Mary Marland; nephew, Emmitt Dailey; niece, Ellis Dailey; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Shawn Dailey please visit our Sympathy Store.
Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.