Obituary: Sheila Landress Case, 69, of Good Hope

Sheila Landress Case, age 69 of Good Hope, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Sheila was a floral designer for Kroger prior to retiring. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Cooper; parents, David and Margaret (Jenkins) Landress. Sheila is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Cynthia Landress of Winder; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sheila Landress Case please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

