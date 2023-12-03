Obituary: Sheryn ‘Sherry’ Thigpen, 67, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Sherry Thigpen.

Sheryn “Sherry” Thigpen, 67 years of age of Social Circle, passed away on November 28, 2023. Sherry was born in Atlanta, GA on August 26, 1956 to the late Freddie Mae Smith and the late Benjamin Franklin Smith. Mrs. Thigpen was preceded in death by her husband, Barny Ray Peters; sister, Susie Hill.

Sherry was a loving wife, Mom, nana, & great nana. We miss so much already. She loved to cook but could never tell us recipes Everything was done by taste. Which we all loved very much! She loved each and every one of us the same. We know that you are rejoicing with our Heavenly Father & loved ones above We all love you vey much and will seen you again one day. Fly high and rest on that mountain!!

Surviving members of the family are, husband, Tony Thigpen; daughter, Dawn Camp (Chris), Missy Cooper; son, Tommy Peters (Dana); sisters, B.J. Kitchens, Jane Mosley; grandchildren, Hunter Malcom, Christin Camp, McKenzie Peters, Austin Peters, Gracie Cooper, Rosa Lee Cooper; great grandchildren, Raylynn Harris, Maddison Harris, Easton Malcom; favorite four-legged friend, Snowball.

A visitation was held on Friday, December 1, 2023 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services followed on the same day in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 11:00 am with Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment followed at Hawkins Cemetery in Social Circle, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

