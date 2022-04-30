Obituary: Stacy White, 51, of Loganville

Stacy White, age 51 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Funeral Services were held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 29 2022 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with remains placed in state at 12:00 PM. Rev. J.T. Witcher, Rev. Kevin Rowe, and Rev. Russell White officiated. Interment followed at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Stacy was an active and loving member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her father, Sonny Seymour. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Buddy White of Loganville; children, Victoria and Jeff Smith of Bethlehem, Mary Beth White and Mark Pettus of Monroe, Jonathan and Lindsay White of Good Hope; mother, Kay Garner of Sandersville; brother, Al Seymour of Greensboro; sisters, Amy Hattaway of Harrison, Jill Garner of Sandersville, and Pam Roundtree of Sandersville.

The family received friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.