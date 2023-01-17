Obituary: Steven ‘Cain’ Johnson, 38

Steven “Cain” Johnson, 38, passed away on January 12th, 2023 in Monroe, GA.



A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Justin Wojtczak officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. To celebrate his life please wear your favorite sports gear and any sports hat.



Cain was born in Snellville, GA. to Steve & Ginger Johnson on December 1st, .1984. He grew up in Lawrenceville, and was a graduate of Grayson High School. Cain had a special gift of being a friend to anyone, and bringing laughter to any room. His greatest joy in life was being an amazing father to his son, Ethan born May 23, 2013. Cain and Ethan enjoyed many special traditions but the best of which were love of sports, especially Braves baseball and Saints Football. Raised in a house of Tennessee Orange, Cain loved to blaze his own trail being a fan of Georgia Bulldogs football, and North Carolina Tar Heels basketball. Cain worked for Jacob’s Engineering and was contracted to the City of Peachtree Corners. His efforts protected citizens, businesses, properties and state waterways. He was a vital and vibrant member of the Jacob’s and Peachtree Corners team. He was loved by the entire staff and often participated in City events with Ethan. Cain was always thinking of ways to take care of the people around him. A special gift he passed down to his son, Ethan. A gift his family and friends will always be grateful to have.



Cain was preceded by his grandfathers, Wallace Johnson and Bill Jones. He is survived by his son, Ethan Johnson; parents, Steven and Ginger Johnson; brother, Andrew and Bailie Johnson; sister, Mallory and Matt Stevens; nieces, Harley and Kanon; nephews, Reece, Colton and Haru; grandmothers, Peggy Jones and Gloria Johnson; several aunts, uncles & cousins.



In Lieu of flowers: Cain loved investing in the next generation, so donations can be made to Path United (www.pathunited.org).



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

