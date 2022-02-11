Obituary: Steven Dale King, 64, of Loganville

Steven Dale King, age 64 of Loganville GA, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at Piedmont Athens Hospital on February 4, 2022 after a short illness.

He was born on January 20, 1958 to Robert D. King and Lorene Kerns. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. King; stepfather, Ray Kerns, Sr. and his son, Robert Dane King. Surviving is his partner in life, Linda Daniels, Loganville GA; mother, Lorene Kerns, St. Joseph MO; son, Sheldon (Nichole) King; brothers, Scott King, St. Joseph MO, Douglas (Sandra) King of Sedalia MO, Michael (Sharon) King, Phoenix AZ; grandchildren, Mia King, Breanna King, Miley and Dominick Scherer, all of Leavenworth KS; many nieces and nephews; and his Georgia family, Randy and Michelle Murphy, Troy and Barbie Muir, and children, Shelby, Katie, Zach, Nick, Cory, Alexandra and Austin, who chose to call Steve “their grandpa”.

Steve was a graduate of Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, MO. He served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps, receiving an honorable discharge as a Corporal in 1977. Returning to St. Jo he opened Kings Performance Stop (Phillips 66) until 1998. After moving to Snellville, GA he then owned and operated CV Experts, a full automotive service center until 2021. Steve had an engaging personality, never knowing a stranger, and had many loyal customers that became like family and friends who remained with him throughout his career. Steve loved being around cars and his favorite was a ’67 Shelby Mustang. Steve enjoyed life to the fullest. In earlier years he enjoyed driving his boats and skiing on the Missouri River and in the Lake of the Ozarks. He always enjoyed being in sporting events and as a young boy played baseball on the St. Joseph Lions Bronco League and the team placed second in Regionals in Aurora, Colorado. Many will remember his ’78 Ford Monster Truck “Bustin’ Loose” he ran in events at the Civic Arena.

Steve was a great fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and was so excited when they won the Super Bowl in 2020. He loved playing golf on the beautiful courses in Georgia with his golfing buddies who nicknamed him “Cocktails”. He had many beautiful trophies and was very proud of achieving two “Holes In One”. He and Linda enjoyed going on trips but their two favorites were attending Augusta National for the Master’s Tournament and Biloxi, Mississippi for gaming. He loved hitting those jackpots. Steve enjoyed hosting dinners and fixing meals for special occasions especially at Christmas time when he prepared everyone’s favorite foods. Steve was a great conversationalist and all enjoyed his stories, his sense of humor and making everyone laugh. He enjoyed hunting mushrooms in Missouri, gardening and planting tomatoes, one of his favorite foods. Each year family and friends looked forward to receiving vegetable soup and salsa that Steve had made. He took great pride in his home, decorating at Christmas time, his favorite time of the year, making his yard pristine, and making sure Linda’s red roses were the prettiest with his “magic formula”.

Steve loved his family and was devoted and loving to Linda for thirty years, to his cherished mother, his sons, brothers, grandchildren and friends. He was an extremely generous man to family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Steve was a past member of the Masonic Lodge, Moila Shriners and Royal Order of Jesters. He was a member of the American Legion. Steve chose to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later time. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Louis Children Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.