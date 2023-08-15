Obituary: Steven Edward Coleman, 65, of Loganville

Steven Edward Coleman, known to his loved ones as Steve, passed away on August 4, 2023, at the age of 65 in Loganville, Georgia. He was born on May 31, 1958, in Nashville, Tennessee, the first son of Mack and Betty Moore Jones Coleman.



Steve was a dedicated and passionate individual who made a significant impact in his community. He devoted 29 years of his life to educating young minds as a high school English teacher in several Georgia counties. Loganville High School held a special place in his heart, where he also coached girls’ soccer and volleyball. Throughout his career, Steve received numerous teaching awards, a testament to his commitment to his students and the pursuit of excellence. After retiring, he continued to share his knowledge and passion by tutoring for several years.



Outside of his career, Steve had a variety of interests and hobbies. He was an avid fan of Disney and Mickey Mouse, enjoyed Star Trek, and had a deep appreciation for all Marvel and DC superheroes.



Steve found comfort and solace in his faith and was a member of The Orchard United Methodist Church. He worshiped there and found a sense of community and spiritual fulfillment.



Steve will be deeply missed by his loved ones. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cathy, and their children, Scotty and Angela, and her husband, Caleb Barron. Steve was overjoyed to be a first-time grandfather to Daniel Isaac Barron. He is also survived by his sister, Susan, and her husband, Tom Fox, along with their children Daniel, Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lindsey. His brother, David, and his wife, Laurie, and their children Lindsey, Ethan, and Ashley, as well as his sister, Janie, and her husband, Mike Heath, also survive him. Steve is further survived by his brother, Philip Hanlin, and his wife, Sandy; his sister, M.P. Schildmeyer; his sister, Elaine, and her husband, Bob Waszkiewicz, and their daughter, Angela, and husband; his sister, Nancy, and her husband, Wyatt Cunningham, and their sons Wyatt and Michael; and his sister, Margaret, and her husband, along with their children Erica, Joshua, and Michelle. Steve also leaves behind numerous Jones Cousins who will cherish his memory. His furry companions, cats Mage and Hana, and his loyal dog, Sam, will miss his companionship dearly.



A Celebration of Life service will be announced soon and will be held at The Orchard United Methodist Church in Loganville, GA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Orchard United Methodist Church at 1950 Hwy. 81, Loganville, GA 30052. These donations will honor Steve’s memory and support the church community he held dear.



