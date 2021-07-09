Obituary: Steven Glenn Kennedy, 63, of Loganville

Steven Glenn Kennedy, age 63 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Steven was the President of Ketom Construction. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Steven was known to be a very fair man. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Massengale; step-mother, Maudrine Kennedy; brothers, Danny Kennedy, Ron Kennedy and John Kennedy. Surviving is his loving wife of 45 years, Cindy Kennedy of Loganville, GA; children, Michael Wayne Kennedy of Memphis, TN, Stephanie Young of Loganville, GA, and John Daniel and Tina Kennedy of Loganville, GA; father, Basil Kennedy of Gasden, AL; sisters, Patricia Williams and Velvet Stephens; grandchildren, Ethan, Kyle, Kayla, Bailey, Brinnley, Kayla, Jasen and Raistlin; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.