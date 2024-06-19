Obituary: Steven Lee Ramer, Sr. ‘Hood’, 61, of Loganville

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and untimely death of Steven Lee Ramer, Sr “Hood” of Loganville, Georgia. Hood took his last ride on June 13, 2024, at the age of 61. Taken from us far too soon, Hood will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



Steve was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 26, 1962, second son to the late Donald and Kay Ramer. He is survived by his son, Steven Lee Ramer, Jr and his wife, Stacey Ramer of Fairfield, Maine; his daughter, Kelsie Nicole Smith and her husband, Jeremy Smith of Bethlehem, Georgia; 3 amazing grandchildren, Easton Ramer (11), Audrey Ramer (8), and Oaklee Smith (5); brothers, Edward (Dianne) Ramer and Ronald Ramer; aunts, cousins, nieces and a nephew.



Steve went to Mentor High School up until the 11th Grade and then got his GED. Steve’s hobbies during his Ohio life were baseball, bowling and he started as a Machinist at 17 until moving to Georgia on a whim in 1984 at the age of 22 with nothing but his then wife Christine and son Steven.



Hood began a career in the trucking industry with Thomas Concrete in 1985 for 2 years before jumping ship to Ernst Concrete in 1987 as a cement driver for 9 years. From there he bought his first Mack dump truck in 1996 and became Owner/Operator of Ramer Trucking. He spent the last 28 years as a contract owner/operator driver for WAR Trucking, making him the longest tandem truck driver for the company. The last 26 of those years have been in the same 1998 Peterbilt.



Assigned his nickname “Hood” from his uncanny resemblance to General John Bell Hood, it was a look that blended well with his passion for Harley-Davidsons. Hood was a motorcycle enthusiast who kicked his leg over his first Harley at just 17. He took every opportunity to hit the open road on 2 wheels on an adventure that most likely ended at the beach or a Blues music festival. Sometimes with his tent and other times with just a sleeping bag, and never without his flagpole. In recent years he traded in his tent and sleeping bag for a more luxurious way of camping and bought a 5th wheel toy hauler and never went on a trip without his beloved motorcycle strapped in the back. Along with his passion for riding motorcycles, Hood was also an avid gun and guitar collector and never passed up the opportunity to explain the unique characteristics of each piece even if you had no clue what he was talking about. His knowledge spread across vintage cars and trucks and his beloved Blues music.



Hood loved his family deeply. His greatest joy and source of pride were his children and grandchildren. He had an impressive tattoo collection and made it a point to show 1 particular piece of his ink off on his right forearm, which included his kids and grandkids names. He always teased his daughter-in-law Stacey about adding her name to it after a certain number of years married to his son. He never missed a birthday which was always recognized with a check in the mail and a birthday call and song after warming up his voice with his characteristic “me me me me me’



Hood will be missed so deeply by his family and all who knew him. There were not many people he came across in his life he didn’t like but you would have known if he didn’t. “I’m the last one to turn off the light. The last one to call it a night. When the clock on the wall says “late” I still got one more to play” – Buddy Guy

