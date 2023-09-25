Obituary: Steven Lynn ‘Steve’ Cromwell, 75, of Loganville

Steven Lynn “Steve” Cromwell of Loganville, Georgia passed away on September 10, 2023 at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Snellville, Georgia after a brief illness. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

Steve was born on September 6, 1949 in Frederick, Maryland. He made a career out of working for Alcoa Eastalco Works in Maryland for 32 years before retiring and moving to Georgia to live with Patti Swierc and her son Jonathan.

Steve was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in the Vietnam War, and receiving many awards including the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Rifle Marksman Qualification Badge.

Steve and Patti were proud members of the American Legion, where Steve served as Treasurer for many years. He loved, and was a true fan, of NHRA racing. He enjoyed spending time on his farm with his love, Patti, their horses, cats, and their dogs. His two Sons and step son were his proudest accomplishments, along with all of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Steve is survived by the love of his life, Patti Swierc, his Brother, Jim Cromwell and wife Kim of Thurmont, MD, his Son Shane Cromwell and his wife Tonya of Shenandoah Junction, WV, his Son Jeremy Cromwell and his wife Becky of Union Bridge, MD, and Jonathan Swierc and his Fiance, Meyva of Atlanta, GA, along with his 16 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Cromwell and his father, James Cromwell. A celebration of life for Steve will be held at a future date.

Expressions of condolences and other family wishes can be made by contributing to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or American Legion in Steve’s name. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

