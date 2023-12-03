Obituary: Sue Malcom Peters, 74, of Monroe

Sue Malcom Peters, age 74 of Monroe, passed away on November 29, 2023. Sue was born in Monroe on May 24, 1949, to the late Margaret Christopher Malcom and the late Alton Malcom. Mrs. Peters was preceded in death by her brothers, Emory Malcom, Parker Malcom, and Johnny Malcom, by her sister, Altalenne Melton, by her brothers-in-law, Billy Melton and Jimmy Hale, and by her sisters-in-law, Betty Malcom and Clara Bankston.

Surviving members of her family are her loving and devoted husband, Jimmy Peters, daughter, Amanda Johnson (Bud), sons, Michael Peters (Amy) and Matthew Peters (Melissa), sister, Adeline Hale, brothers, Usher Malcom and David Malcom (Deborah), sisters-in-law, Linda Malcom and Brenda Malcom, grandchildren, Cale and Aubrey, John Thomas and Brooke, Noelle, Noah, Bryce, Brylie and Isabella, and many nieces and nephews.

Sue was a devoted wife. Sue and Jimmy’s love story began with love at first sight and they cherished 47 years of a remarkable journey together. Sue’s nurturing spirit extended beyond her role as a spouse, as she was an extraordinary mother and grandmother. Her legacy encompasses the invaluable lessons she imparted to her children and grandchildren – the virtues of hard work, a deep love for Jesus, and the essential skill of cooking, ensuring their independence and success in life. A true friend to all, Sue radiated love to everyone she encountered. Whether cheering on her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs every Saturday or, when her health allowed, enthusiastically supporting her ‘Canes from the stands, Sue’s passion for life and connection with others was unmistakable. Sue leaves behind a void that will be keenly felt by all who were touched by her warmth, kindness, and genuine love. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to us all.

A visitation was held on Friday, December 1, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 PM at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Herrington and Rev. Gordon Griffin officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

