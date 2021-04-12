Obituary: Tennie Sue Kamekona, 56, of Monroe

Tennie Sue Kamekona, age 56 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Tennie was a Veteran of the United States Navy. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Anthony Brooks, and is survived by her daughter, Kristina Kamekona of Long Beach, CA; son, Sean Kamekona of Buckhead; mother & step-father, Hettie & Dave Cook of Buckhead; sister & brother-in-law, Kim & Curtis Wade of Loganville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

