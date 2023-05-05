Obituary: Terry Allen Bacorn, 66, of Covington

Click or tap on the image above for a video memorial tribute to Terry Bacorn

Terry Allen Bacorn, age 66 of Covington, passed away on May 1, 2023. Mr. Bacorn was born in Alpena, Michigan on May 19, 1956 to the late Phyllis Bourdage Bacorn and the late Martin Bacorn. Terry was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Bacorn and Sue Bacorn.

Everyone that met Terry just loved him. He loved telling jokes, cutting up and teasing people. He was very generous and enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends. He loved his family and was crazy about his granddaughters.

He was a God-fearing man who enjoyed attending church, but when he was not able to go loved watching the gospel programs t.v.

Terry enjoyed cooking, especially when there was a group coming over to eat. He loved to call himself “The Soup Man” for those who would partake in a meal with him.

Surviving members of the family are his loving wife, April Bacorn; daughter, Leslie Bettner; son, Michael Cook; sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Darren Washington; grandchildren, Brooke Lynn Bettner, Chloe Bettner, and Emma Bettner.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held after the visitation in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. An entombment will follow to The Mausoleum at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

