Obituary: Terry Franklin Queen, 78, of Monroe

Terry Franklin Queen, 78, of Monroe passed away on November 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, RH and Mary Nelle Queen; sister, Ellen Hall; brothers, Raymond and Jerry Queen (identical twins), Stevie Queen; two brother-in-laws, two sister-in-laws, and three nephews.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy (Mathis) Queen; son, Sammy Queen (Stacey) of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; daughter, Nell Youmans (Leslie) of Hoboken, Georgia; grandsons, Tyler and Tucker Queen, Stephen, Jacob, and Joshua Youmans; sisters, Ann Holder (Tom) of Salisbury, Maryland, Carol Phillips of Roswell, Georgia; sister-in-law, Joanne Queen of Albany, Oregon; four nieces and four nephews.

Terry was born on October 27, 1944 in Monroe and was a 1962 graduate of Monroe Area High School and a 1965 graduate of Southern Teach in Marietta, Georgia.

Terry worked 45 years in textile management. After returning to Monroe in 2008, drove a school bus for 5 years for the Walton County Board of Education.

Terry was a member of Walker Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and outreach leader. He loved his church family and sharing Jesus with others.

Terry was so proud of his children and grandchildren and they affectionately called him Pop. He always enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.

In 2002, Terry started the Right to Life Chapter of Hart County and was on the Board of Directors for Hart Life Pregnancy Center. In 2009, he started the Right to Life Chapter of Walton County and has served on the Board of Directors for the Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton for the last 14 years. His mission was to educate people on Right to Life issues from the “womb to the tomb” as he loved to say.

Terry’s greatest attribute was helping others whether family, friend, or stranger. He is truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please give to;

1.Walker Baptist Church, P.O. Box 885, Monroe, GA 30655

2.The Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton, P.O. Box 1714, Loganville, GA 30052

