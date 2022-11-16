Obituary: Terry Stephen Bissell, 71, of Loganville

Terry Stephen Bissell, age 71 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the sanctuary of Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052.

Terry was a member of Corinth Christian Church and a former manager at Carolina Lumber. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth (Pickett) Bissell; and brother, Charles Bissell. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather…”our Umpa.”

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Joyce Bissell of Loganville; children, Michelle Roberts of Monroe, Tony & Nancy Smith of Loganville, Robyn & Eric McKinney of Monroe, Chris & Ginger Bissell of Marietta; sister, Diane Bush of Griffin; grandchildren, Rylee Lockhart, Caleb & Chase Roberts, Zoey & Abby Smith, Alayna & Ryder McKinney, Lindsay & Chase Bissell; great granddaughter, Layla Lockhart; his loving companion, “Shadow”; & numerous family & friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

