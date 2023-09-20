Obituary: Thelma Jo (Kirk) Emerick, 89, of Monroe

Thelma Jo (Kirk) Emerick, age 89 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 3 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Richard Jenkins officiating. Interment followed at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 2940 Gratis Road, Monroe, GA 30656.

Thelma Jo was a member of The Monroe Church and formerly of Faith Baptist. She was previously employed by Walton Clothes, Covered Wagon and Campton Restaurant prior to retiring. Her hobbies were going to Bible Study, listening to gospel music, talking with friends, watching the Braves play, playing Bingo and going to the casinos.

Thelma Jo was born to the late Homer and Senie (Childers) Kirk. She was born and raised in Monroe, GA. She was married to the late Travis Emerick and had 3 children of their own and raised one as their own.

Thelma Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Emerick; parents, daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Bennie Harkins; grandson, Bryan Mitchell, siblings, Louise and Robert Harrison, Frances and Howard Mooney, Leonard and Christine Kirk and RB Kirk, Berthalene and Clayton Dorsey, Lanier Roberts.

She is survived by her children, Wanda and Steve Walter of Baltimore, MD, Ricky and Mary Emerick of Monroe, GA, Sherry and Kenneth Dobbs II of Winder/ Cleveland GA; former son-in-law, Marvin Looney and Carol Giles and many grandchildren, but her world revolved around a few, Briana Jameson and David Stewart “DJ”, Britne Jackson and Jared “Bud” Jackson, Aubrie Dobbs, Angela Goodsir and Shane Goodsir, Brandon Norris, and many great great grandchildren, but these made her heart beat and put a smile on her face each day, Landon Barker, Jaxon Morris, Truitt Stewart, Charlie Jackson, Levi Jackson, Lyrik Stewart, Makayla Reese, and Sophia Reese; sister, Grace Roberts and several nieces and nephews and numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta, 1687 Tullie Circle NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. The family will receive friends from 5 PM – 8 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

