Obituary: Thomas B. Schroll, 82, of Monroe

Thomas B. Schroll, a resident of Monroe, passed away at the age of 82 on September 7, 2022. He proudly served in the U.S Navy on the U.S.S. Los Angeles. His career was in sales, including sales management and business ownership. He loved being a member of St. Anna Church and the Knights of Columbus. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Elaine Schroll; daughter, MaryJo Seibert; grandchildren, Samantha, Meghan, Raif and CaraLee; great-grandson, Chris; numerous family and friends.



Memorial Mass to be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St Anna’s Catholic Church, 823 Monroe Jersey Rd, Monroe, GA 30655.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Service.