Obituary: Thomas Willard Anglin, 73, of Loganville

Thomas Willard Anglin, 73, of Loganville, GA, passed away March 9, 2023, after a four-year battle with ALS.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son Christopher and his wife Joanna of Covington, GA; daughter Patricia and her husband Adam of Loganville, GA; grandchildren Sarah and Michael; brother Robert and his wife Kathy of Woodstock, GA; sister Nancy and her husband George of Pineview, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents Jess and Dorcus; and his brother John.

He retired after 30 years with BellSouth. He enjoyed working outside and spending time with his family.

His wishes were to be cremated with no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Georgia Chapter of the ALS Association.

