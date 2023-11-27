Obituary: Tom Sheridan, 80, of Monroe

Tom Sheridan, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on November 16, 2023. He was born in South Carolina on July 6, 1943 to the late Henry Arol Sheridan and Anna Laura Prather Sheridan.

Surviving members of the family are wife, Jacalyn Richardson Sheridan; daughters and son in law, Randi and Jason Ollendieck, Christina Sheridan; sons and daughters in law, Tony and Charity Sheridan, Lance and Kim Sheridan; sister, Shirley Pearson; 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Monday November 20th at 2:00 PM at the Monroe Church of God with the Rev. Kip Boswel and the Rev. Christopher Pike officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

