Obituary: Tom Taylor, 71, of Loganville

Tom Taylor, age 71 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. He was born and grew up in Suffern, New York. Mr. Taylor was a member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville. Tom was devoted to his family and he was a classic rock enthusiast. He enjoyed playing guitar, petting his dogs, and sharing music trivia. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janice Taylor; son, Jason Taylor of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Justin and Jennifer Taylor of Snellville; sisters, Cathy Murphy of Braselton, Barbara Sipper of New York, Rita Pantels of Gainesville, and Michelle Arnold of Gainesville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Tom Taylor please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.