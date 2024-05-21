Obituary: Travis Patrick Wilson, 55, of Loganville

Travis Patrick Wilson, age 55 of Loganville, GA, passed away on May 18, 2024. Patrick was born July 28, 1968, in Tucker, Georgia to Travis Wilson and Janet (Faver) Wilson. In his adulthood, Patrick was an excellent craftsman. He was a skilled wood worker and specialized in cabinetry. Patrick was known for being very passionate about his love of music. Patrick was able to pick up any instrument and play it. His favorite though being the guitar. Patrick is proceeded in death by his parents, Travis Donavan Wilson, and Janet Irene (Faver) Wilson, and his beloved brother, Jammie Donavan Wilson. He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Janet Wilson Fenn, and Shannon Edward Fenn of Loganville; uncle, Bobby Merle Wilson; cousins, Charles William Wilson, and Bradley Wilson. Patrick was a devoted son and friend. He will be missed. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

