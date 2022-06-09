Obituary: Tyrance Lamar Cherry, 30, of Loganville

Tyrance Lamar Cherry, age 30, of Loganville, GA, entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

He was a graduate of Central Gwinnett High School and the owner-operator of Cherry’s Washing Solutions, LLC. He is survived by his parents Joana & Ron Cherry, Lawrenceville, GA; sister Márcia Cherry Brownridge, Lawrenceville; sisters and brothers-in-law Jânika Cherry Young (Bryant), Lawrenceville; JoanaD’arc Cherry Roe (Mark), Ashburn, VA; several nieces and nephews across the country; extended family members in Texas, Virginia, and Brazil; and a multitude of close friends.

Everyone who knew and loved him will forever cherish his charismatic smile and memories of the all-too short time on this side of Heaven. The family plans a celebration of his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Foster Care Support Foundation (www.fostercares.org). Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Messages for the family can be sent via the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.