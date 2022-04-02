Obituary: Uhlan ‘Buddy’ Rawlins, Jr., 85, of Loganville

Uhlan (Buddy) Rawlins, Jr., age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Funeral Services were at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Dr. Chris Alexander and Rev. Thomas L. Jordan officiated. Interment followed at Snellville Historical Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM before the service at the church. Buddy was a family man and a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. He was retired and previously owned a small engine repair shop.

Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry (Glass) Rawlins, and son, Glenn Rawlins. He is survived by his children, Shelby and Steve Landress of Lawrenceville, Jeff and Kellie Rawlins of Loganville, Tonya and Mike Dobson of Monroe; grandchildren, Christy and Shaun Evans of Stockbridge, Cole Dobson of Dunwoody, Renee and Scott Key of Kennesaw, Chase Rawlins and Stephanie Lorraine of Madison, Katie and Nick Thomas of Roswell, Morgan Rawlins of Buford, Elizabeth and Joe Phillips of Toccoa; great grandchildren, Zachary and Emily Evans of Stockbridge, Grace and Paige Key of Kennesaw, Aiden and Charlie Phillips of Toccoa. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.