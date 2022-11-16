Obituary: Verna Brady Crowe, 85, of Monroe

Verna Brady Crowe, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral Services were held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Grey officiating. Interment followed at Shadowlawn Cemetery, Atha Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The family received friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Verna was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Snellville and was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Douglas Crowe; and parents, Minren and Drew Willie (Gilbert) Brady. She is survived by her children, Deborah and Richard Huff of Loganville, Cindy and Dwayne Tobias of Lawrenceville, Suzanne Reese and Ronnie Hitchcock of Monroe; brother & sister-in-law, Lynois and Doris Brady of Dacula; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

