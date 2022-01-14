Obituary: Virginia Grace Armistead, 64, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Virginia Armistead

Virginia Grace Armistead, age 64, of Monroe, passed away on January 9, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, GA on December 20, 1957 to the late Inez Armistead Ripley and the late Raymond Thomas Ripley. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Jack Allen Armistead, Sr.; and her son, the late Jack Allen Armistead, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth Armistead, Rebecca Marlow, Karen Burnell; sister, Georgia VanGuilder; brothers: Tom Ripley, Mike Ripley, Ronny Ackey; and grandchildren: Jack Armistead, III, Gabriella Armistead, Chloe Ann Burnell, Dalton Enterkin, Calvin Bratcher, Gary Enterkin.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadow Funeral Home with Rev. Buster Brown officiating.

