Obituary: W.D. Wilbanks, 87, of Loganville

W.D. Wilbanks, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Wilbanks was a member of North Clarendon Baptist Church in Scottdale, GA and was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong mechanic and worked as a store manager for AutoZone. He later retired as a bus driver for Fulton County Public Schools.

W.D. was preceded in death by his parents, William David and Mary Sue (Durett) Wilbanks, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gwenitth A. Wilbanks of Loganville, GA; children, Ralph C. Wilbanks of Odessa, TX, Curt David Wilbanks (Kelly) of Cartersville, GA, Caron A. Berg of Albuquerque, NM, Douglas Wilbanks (Laurel) of Loganville, GA, Michael McCullough of Columbus, GA, Susan McCullough Dawson of Senoia, GA; brothers, Harvey Wilbanks of Mariana, FL, Edward Wilbanks of Fayetteville, GA; sister, Martha Coleman of Denton, TX; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of W.D. Wilbanks please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.