Obituary: Wallace Howard Brown, Jr., 83, of Loganville

Wallace Howard Brown, Jr., age 83 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment followed at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Loganville. The family received friends 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM at the church prior to the service. The Loganville Lions Club served as Honorary Escorts.

Howard served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and spent an additional 2 years in the Air Force Reserves. He was employed with Delta Airlines for 28 years, where he retired as a Foreman. Howard was a member of the Loganville Lion’s Club and was a Past President. He was also a member of the Loganville Historical Society and volunteered with the Walton County Special Olympics events for many years. Howard was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Howard Brown, Sr.; mother, Ruth (Fielder) Brown; and sister, Marie B. Silin. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jacque Yancey Brown of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Glen Wellborn of Loganville; granddaughter and fiance, Grace Wellborn and Zachary Pitts of Lawrenceville; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, GA 30025, or Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Howard Brown, Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.