Obituary: Walter Grahle Smith, 58, of Monroe

Walter Grahle Smith, age 58, of Monroe, passed away on January 3, 2022. He was born in Athens, Ga on May 8, 1963 to the late Sybile Grace Mobley Smith and Walter Eugene Smith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Smith; and sister, Gina Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Smith of Monroe; father and step-mother, Gene and Debbie Smith of Social Circle; sister, Angie Matthews of Nicholson; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Beth Smith of Buford.

A visitation and memorial service was held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation was from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. The memorial service followed at

12:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Lonnie Blackmon officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.