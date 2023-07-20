Obituary: Walter Major Moon, 94, of Loganville

Walter Major Moon, age 94 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.



He was born on December 28, 1928 in Grayson, GA to the late Ethel Jones and the late Edgar Weyman Moon. Mr. Moon was preceded in death by brothers, Maxon Edgar Moon, W. Ray Moon, and Billy George Moon; sisters, Lynette Hattie Moon Cox and Doris J. Moon Bennett; and a great-granddaughter, Blakely McCart.



Major entered the U.S. Army in May of 1945 and served with the Army of Occupation in Japan as the Regimental Commander’s personal driver. After his military service, Mr. Moon began his working career with General Motors at Doraville, November 3rd, 1947, on the first black Oldsmobile’s to roll off the line. He married Dorothy Lee Sells on October 21, 1950, and they moved to Loganville, GA in 1957 and have been lifelong residents of Gwinnett County.



Mr. Moon was a long-time member of Grayson First Baptist Church. God and family were the most important aspects of his life. He never abandoned his farming roots, raising cattle, and a vegetable garden, especially Silver Queen Corn. Major began a second career as a School Bus Driver for Gwinnett County for 11 years.



Surviving are his loving wife of 72 years, Dorothy Lee Moon; 3 sons, Ted and Nancy Moon of Dunwoody, Steve and Lynn Moon of Braselton, Greg and Bonnie Moon of Monroe; 2 daughters, Sheila and Tony McCart of Loganville, Sherry and Steve Williams of Statham; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM in the Chapel with Ralph Burton and Bob Entriken officiating. Interment will follow at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.