Obituary: Wayne Crouch, 79, of Loganville

Wayne Crouch, age 79 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. A memorial service will be announced for a later date.

Mr. Crouch graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, SC. He was a member of Lucerne Baptist Church in Lilburn and formerly Epworth Methodist Church in Joanna, SC. Mr. Crouch moved from Clinton, SC to Gwinnett County where he and his wife raised their children. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Crouch was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Lois Doraine Crouch, in 2013. Mr. Crouch is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Shari & Hank Ayers of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Tim & Angie McCart of Dawsonville; sons, Scott Crouch of Woodruff, SC and Todd McCart of Winder; sister, Jean Davis of Clinton, SC; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

