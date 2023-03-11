Obituary: Wendell White, 86, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Wendell White

Wendell White, age 86, of Monroe, passed away on March 3, 2023. He was born on March 13, 1936 to the late Nancy Maude Gilreath White and the late Ernest White. He was preceded in death by his son, the late Allen Wages and brother, the late Waymond White.

Surviving are wife: Dot White; daughters: Pam White, Connie Breland, Gina Peters; sons: Chris White, Mack Wages, Wayne Wages; sister: Mary Pannell; brother: Gerald White; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark White and Rev. Ryan White officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.