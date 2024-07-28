Obituary: Wendy Michelle Middlebrooks Lemonds, 48, of Monroe

Wendy Michelle Middlebrooks Lemonds, age 48 of Monroe, passed away on July 21, 2024. She was born in Walton County, GA on April 21, 1976 to Gail Loggins Middlebrooks and Ernest Lee Middlebrooks. She was preceded in death by her sisters, the late Jennifer Loggins and the late Crystal Bailey.

Surviving are husband, Robbie Lemonds;daughter and son in law, Shelbie and Jordan Daigle; son and daughter in law, Taz Casey and Hayley Goodrich; goddaughter, Haley McKibben, step-sons, Korbin Lemonds, Levi Lemonds, and Chance Lemonds; mother and father, Gail and Ernest Lee Middlebrooks; sisters, Monica Phelps, Heather Parr, Sandy Dutton, and Brittany Boatright; grandchildren, Addilynn Daigle.

A memorial service was held on Saturday July 27th at 2:00 PM at 1025 Church with the Rev. Craig Arrington officiating. A visitation was held on Friday July 26th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Meadows Funeral Home.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

