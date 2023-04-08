Obituary: William Donald Gunter, 85, of Loganville

William Donald Gunter, age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ryoko Gunter; and son, Calvin Gunter. He is survived by his son, Raymond and his wife Renee Gunter; and daughter, Catherine Gunter; and grandchildren.



William Donald Gunter retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. Following his retirement from the Air Force he worked and retired from MARTA as a bus driver for over 20 years. Following his retirement he enjoyed watching TV shows and movies, he found it rewarding to volunteer at The Life Care Center of Gwinnett. You could find him talking and reminiscing with everyone about his past. He was a very hard working and caring father and grandfather. He was loved by many but will be missed by all who knew him.



The service to celebrate the life of William Gunter will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Interment will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.