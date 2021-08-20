Obituary: William ‘Everett’ Chapman, 75, of Monroe

Wiliam “Everett” Chapman, age 75, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday,

August 15, 2021 of natural causes.

Everett was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 13, 1946. He lived a full life. He received two

college degrees, served in the Navy, was married for 36 years, and had two sons.

He was preceded by his parents Bernard and Emma Lou Chapman. He is survived by his wife,

Cherie Chapman, sons, Jason and Justin Chapman, grandson, Waylon Chapman, and sister,

Mary Cawthon.

Everett will be cremated by Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia and services will be

decided at a later time.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.