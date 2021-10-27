Obituary: William Kenneth ‘Ken’ Sanders, 70, of Winterville

William Kenneth (Ken) Sanders of Winterville, passed away on October 24, 2021. He was born in Anderson, SC on September 7, 1951 to the late Annette Venable Sanders and the late Emmett C. Sanders. He was a funeral director at Meadows Funeral Home for over 25 years.

Surviving are, wife, Susan Cooper Sanders; daughter, Jessica Sanders; sons and daughters in law, Brian and Mary Alice Sanders, Michael and Brittany Sanders; brother and sister in law, Mike and Mary Sanders; grandchildren, Mary Beth Sanders, Campbell Sanders, Cooper Sanders, Leive Sanders, and Cohen Sanders.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday October 26th at 2:00 PM at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.