Obituary: William Luther ‘Buddy’ Maddox, 84, of Loganville

William Luther (Buddy) Maddox, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. At his request, an old time funeral was held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. David Martin and Rev. Luke Durden officiating. Interment followed at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Luther was born on March 15, 1938 to J.D. and Bertha Price Maddox and was a member of Bay Creek Baptist Church in Loganville since 1967. He was blessed to have a career he loved as a brick mason for 54 years in Snellville and the surrounding areas. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Thompson; and his first wife of 7 years, Betty Ann Johnson Maddox. He is survived by his wife of 51 ½ years, Brenda Coker Maddox and four children.

He and Betty Ann had three children, James Maddox of Loganville, Patsy Perdue (Tommy) of Loganville, and Peggy Maddox of Commerce. He and Brenda had one child, Tanya Tompkins (Jimmy) of Loganville. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Christopher Maddox, Matthew Maddox, Chelsea Perdue, Madison Berell, Katlyn Ledford, John Morgan, Chasity Tompkins; several great grandchildren; sisters, Louise Green and Betty Jean Watkins; brother-in-law, Steve Thompson; many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.