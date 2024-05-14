Obituary: William Randall Fox, 65, of Monroe

William Randall Fox entered his heavenly home on May 9, 2024, from his residence in Monroe, Georgia. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 20, 1959. At an early age he lived in Dothan, Alabama and Huntsville, Alabama before moving to Tucker, Georgia during his elementary school years. During his youth he accepted Christ as his Savior. Billy was a graduate of Berkmar High School and Georgia State University. He was in the US Navy.



He was preceded in death by his parents Baynard Layne Fox and Darlene Tarter Fox, his infant sister Lois Elayne Fox, and his wife, Claire Armstrong Fox. He is survived by his sister Caroline Fox, nieces Alayna Gravitt and Anna DeMuro, his aunts and uncles as well as many cousins. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 14. Visitation at noon followed by service at 1 pm in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville, GA, conducted by his uncle, Rev. Robert Jakoby, of Trussville, AL.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544.

