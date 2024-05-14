Obituary Winnifred Frost Brown, 83, of Monroe

Winnifred Frost Brown, of Monroe, Georgia, was born in Phil Campbell, Franklin County Alabama, on August 2nd, 1940. She was the first-born child for Charles Virgil Frost and Elwin Oliver Frost.

She was preceded in death by her mother, and father. Also preceding her was her sister Linda Phynellifa Frost Martin, her husband Larry Morgan Ashe and her grandson Tyler Thompson. Winnifred is survived by her beloved husband Dwayne Brown, son Larry Edward Ashe and his wife Emily Wilkinson Ashe, of Smyrna, Georgia, and daughter Marty Gelee Thompson and her husband Barry Thompson of Waynesboro, Georgia.

She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Andie, Tao, Chloe, and West, and her brother Charles Keith Frost and Sister-in-law Kathy. She is also survived by nieces Andrea Gaulien and her husband Ty, Melinda Smith and her husband Warren, Kasey Fields and her husband Scott, and nephews Zack Martin and his wife Leigh and Justin Frost and his wife Tracy.

Winnifred graduated from Stone Mountain High School in DeKalb County. She loved reading romance novels and watching British murder mystery television. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe, Georgia. She loved her church friends and Sunday School classmates.

Winnifred was a true southern lady that loved to wear hats, enjoyed a tea party, and gardening. She was an excellent cook and homemaker and worked with her sister to help ladies confronted by breast cancer. Her battle with Parkinson’s Disease was long and difficult, but she shouldered this issue with strength and grace. Her faith in God’s plan for her life never wavered.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson’s Disease Donation Center of Georgia at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to the First Baptist Church of Monroe, P.O. Box 351, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655. If you are ever in Apalachicola, stop by the Old Fashion Pharmacy and order a Cherry Soda in memory of Winnifred.

