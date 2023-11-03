Obituary: Winston Sims, 82, of Monroe

Winston Sims, age 82 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023. A man who spent his life trying to turn the clock back stopped trying today.

Winston was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne Wilson Sims; parents, Jeff and Annie Sims; brothers, Mike Sims, Robert Sims, and Jeff Sims. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Winston C. (Donna) Sims, Jr. of Cumming, GA and Shawn (Andrea) Sims of Savannah, GA; Scott Sims and Autumn Jordan of Monroe, GA; sister, Patsy Collins of NH; sister and brother-in-law, Diane (Howard) Pearce of Fitzgerald, GA; sisters-in-law, Robin Sims of Savannah, GA and Gail Sims of Hampton, GA; numerous family and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

